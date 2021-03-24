Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Vaccinates Over 200,000 People

23 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

The Nigerian government said it aims to vaccinate about 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a period of two years.

About 215,277 Nigerians have received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) made this known in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

The figure is almost double the number of people vaccinated as of Monday, March 22, as announced by the head of the agency, Faisal Shuaib.

Mr Shuaib while speaking at the weekly briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday had said 122,410 people have received jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

He said no severe side effects have been reported since the vaccination started.

The agency said COVID-19 vaccination has commenced in 32 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Kogi, Kebbi, Zamfara, and Oyo states are yet to commence vaccination.

"Kogi State was not supplied with the vaccines because their cold store is still under repairs following vandalisation during the EndSARS protest," Mr Shuaib said at the briefing.

On Tuesday, the agency also said Lagos State has the highest number of people vaccinated with 58,461. This is followed by Bauchi with 23,827, Jigawa -20,800, Ogun - 19,257 and Kaduna -14,527.

States with the lowest number of vaccinated people Include Ebonyi - 77, Sokoto - 98 and Akwa Ibom - 127.

Health authorities said only eligible population from 18 years and above will be vaccinated.

Nigeria in early March received 3.94 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the COVAX facility, led by the World Health Organisation, and has commenced vaccination beginning with healthcare workers and other providers of essential services.

The country also received 300,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from telecom giant, MTN, on Sunday, according to the Chairman of PTF on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha.

Over 160,000 Nigerians have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 2,000 deaths recorded.

