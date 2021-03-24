Egypt: Sisi Receives French Train Manufacturer Alstom Chairman

President El-Sisi received French train manufacturer Alstom Chairman Henri Poupart-Lafarge on Monday March 22, 2021. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir.

The spokesman for the Egyptian presidency declared that the meeting tackled "mutual cooperation with the French manufacturer Alstom in public transportation sector".

In this context, President El-Sisi stressed Egypt's keenness to bolster cooperation with Alstom and other French companies, within the framework of the distinguished bilateral relations between Egypt and France as well as the "great" expertise that French companies enjoy in all fields. This comes in light of the comprehensive development witnessed by Egypt and the infrastructure upgrading it requires.

President El-Sisi has ordered increasing the shares of local industry and technology in joint activities with the French company as well as establishing training centres for Egyptian experts to benefit from foreign experience.

For his part, Mr. Lafarge announced that French train manufacturer Alstom is planning to increase its business and employees in Egypt, amid the "huge" investment opportunities provided by the Egyptian public transport sector.

Lafarge added that Egypt is a gateway to maximising the company's investments in the Arab and African regions, given the size of the mega national projects being implemented all over the country.