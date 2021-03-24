Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Forty five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out in the past three days at Quarantine Centers in the Southern, Gash Barka, and Central Regions.

Out of these, thirty four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adi Quala (14), Senafe (5), Mendefera (5), Adi Keih (3), Decamere (3), Mai-Mine (2), and Dibaraw (2), in the Southern Region. Nine patients are from the Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region. The last two patients are from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, fifty eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (40), and Central (18), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, a 61-year old female patient has died due to COVID-19 in Asmara.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has risen to 2923, while the number of deaths has increased to eight.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has also reached 3163.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 March 2021