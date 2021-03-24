Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

23 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Forty five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out in the past three days at Quarantine Centers in the Southern, Gash Barka, and Central Regions.

Out of these, thirty four patients are from Quarantine Centers in Adi Quala (14), Senafe (5), Mendefera (5), Adi Keih (3), Decamere (3), Mai-Mine (2), and Dibaraw (2), in the Southern Region. Nine patients are from the Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region. The last two patients are from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, fifty eight patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (40), and Central (18), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, a 61-year old female patient has died due to COVID-19 in Asmara.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has risen to 2923, while the number of deaths has increased to eight.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has also reached 3163.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 March 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.