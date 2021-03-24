Gambia: Police Arrest 50 People Following Riot in Sanyang

23 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Police said investigation into the violent protest in Sanyang led to the arrests of 50 individuals, who are currently helping the Police in their investigations.

A statement issued by the Police on Tuesday said: "Twenty-Two individuals among the arrested people have been charged with offences under the criminal code including Arson, Rioters demolishing buildings, Rioters injuring buildings, Unlawful assembly and Conspiracy to commit felony. They will be arraigned before the courts as soon as possible," the police indicated."

The Police High Command said the arrest of the individuals came after law enforcers on Monday 15th March 2021 opened an investigation into the violent riot that occurred at Sanyang Village in Kombo South, West Coast Region.

The police high command said investigations are in progress and members of the public are encouraged to come forward with information that may be useful to the investigations.

The GPF High Command reminded the public that, in as much as the law provides for citizens to express themselves, they must do so within the confines of the law and in a peaceful manner.

"Further threats of violent attacks on foreign nationals within the coastal south areas led to the creation of a temporary shelter at Batokunku Village. The shelter is currently inhabited by over 250 people of various nationalities, mainly Senegalese. Security and relief is being provided for individuals at the shelter while efforts to reintegrate them into their communities are underway," Police said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.