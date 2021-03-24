Gambia: Police Arrest 50 People Following Riot in Sanyang

Police said investigation into the violent protest in Sanyang led to the arrests of 50 individuals, who are currently helping the Police in their investigations.

A statement issued by the Police on Tuesday said: "Twenty-Two individuals among the arrested people have been charged with offences under the criminal code including Arson, Rioters demolishing buildings, Rioters injuring buildings, Unlawful assembly and Conspiracy to commit felony. They will be arraigned before the courts as soon as possible," the police indicated."

The Police High Command said the arrest of the individuals came after law enforcers on Monday 15th March 2021 opened an investigation into the violent riot that occurred at Sanyang Village in Kombo South, West Coast Region.

The police high command said investigations are in progress and members of the public are encouraged to come forward with information that may be useful to the investigations.

The GPF High Command reminded the public that, in as much as the law provides for citizens to express themselves, they must do so within the confines of the law and in a peaceful manner.

"Further threats of violent attacks on foreign nationals within the coastal south areas led to the creation of a temporary shelter at Batokunku Village. The shelter is currently inhabited by over 250 people of various nationalities, mainly Senegalese. Security and relief is being provided for individuals at the shelter while efforts to reintegrate them into their communities are underway," Police said.