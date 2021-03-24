Egypt: IDSC Denies Decline in LNG Shipments

23 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) of the Cabinet has denied news about a decline in Egypt's shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

News that shipments went down to only two is baseless, the IDSC affirmed Tuesday, referring to verified information from the Petroleum Ministry.

Egypt's LNG exports have not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Petroleum Ministry assured. To the contrary, exports did increase to a total of 1.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas equivalent (NGE), carried on about 17 shipments during the last quarter of 2020 - up from just six shipments during the first quarter of the same year- the Ministry explained.

The Damietta Liquefaction Plant has already been re-operated and this, according to the Petroleum Ministry, would contribute to making Egypt a major LNG export country. The factory is expected to produce about 4.5 million tons of gas annually, thus pushing up exports to some 12.5 million tons.

Egypt's LNG exports have reached about nine shipments per month since the beginning of 2021.

The Petroleum Ministry urged all media outlets to make sure news is verified from parties concerned before publishing it. The ministry said it receives queries and complaints on its website:

