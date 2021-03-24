Egypt: PM Leaves for Jordan to Attend Joint Committee Meetings

23 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli left for Amman, Jordan, Tuesday to attend the 29th session of the Egyptian-Jordanian higher committee.

Madbouli is leading an Egyptian delegation that includes the ministers of electricity, petroleum, supply, international cooperation, health, communications, housing, transport, civil aviation, agriculture and trade and industry.

Accompanying Madbouli are also the chairmen of the Egyptian Drug Authority and General Authority for Investment and Free Zones.

The session is set to tackle means to boost bilateral relations, especially to increase trade exchange.

Talks will also focus on cooperation in the fields of housing, electricity and water resources.

A number of documents should be signed at the end of the talks with the aim to enhance cooperation between the two Arab countries.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

