Egypt: PM Leaves for Jordan to Attend Joint Committee Meetings

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli left for Amman, Jordan, Tuesday to attend the 29th session of the Egyptian-Jordanian higher committee.

Madbouli is leading an Egyptian delegation that includes the ministers of electricity, petroleum, supply, international cooperation, health, communications, housing, transport, civil aviation, agriculture and trade and industry.

Accompanying Madbouli are also the chairmen of the Egyptian Drug Authority and General Authority for Investment and Free Zones.

The session is set to tackle means to boost bilateral relations, especially to increase trade exchange.

Talks will also focus on cooperation in the fields of housing, electricity and water resources.

A number of documents should be signed at the end of the talks with the aim to enhance cooperation between the two Arab countries.