Egypt: Military Production Minister Confers With Pakistani Military Official On Joint Cooperation

Minister of Military Production Minister Mohammed Ahmed Morsi praised historic relations binding Egypt and Pakistan and their endeavor to boost joint cooperation in the various fields especially combating terrorism and extremism.

The minister's remarks were made during his meeting earlier in the day with a Pakistani high-level delegation led by Chairman of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Lt. General Ali Amir Awan and in the presence of Pakistani Ambassador in Cairo Sajid Bilal, Deputy Chairman of the National Authority of Military Production Mohamed Salehddin Mostafa and a number of ministry officials.

During the meeting, Morsi reviewed the technological and manufacturing potentials of the production ministry, highlighting the role of the ministry in meeting the various needs of the Armed Forces from arms, ammunition and equipment.

He extended an invitation to Pakistani companies to take part in the international defense fair, also known as Egypt Defence Expo - EDEX 2021, due to be held in Cairo later this year.

The Pakistani official, for his part, said his country is deeply interested in cooperating with the Military Production Ministry and its affiliate companies to exchange their expertise in the technological, manufacturing, research and technical fields.

He also highlighted the resolve of the Pakistani military authority (POF) to enhance partnership with the Egyptian companies in the various fields.