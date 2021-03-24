Gambia: Police Reveal Preliminary Assessment of Properties Damaged in Sanyang Riot

23 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia Police Force has on Tuesday 23th March 2021 indicated that preliminary assessment of properties damaged revealed that 13 fishing boats, 9 boat engines, 5, 273 fishing nets were burnt and destroyed.

The police said cash amount of about 8 million dalasis, one million and five hundred thousand CFA and thirty-four thousand Chinese Renmini (RMB34, 000) is suspected to be looted from the Nessim Fish Meal processing company and from individual residents. A total of four motor vehicles, including two pickups and two mini-trucks were also burnt down.

The police stated that the Sanyang Police Station was attacked and the building burnt down including all records, case exhibits, furniture and a taxi car parked at the station was equally damaged.

The police said homes of 5 individuals within the village were attacked and their compounds and properties vandalized. And a mobile shop was broken into and items estimated at two hundred and fifty seven thousand dalasis were all looted, they added.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.