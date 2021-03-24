Gambia: Lawmakers Receive First Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine

23 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

Scores of Gambian lawmakers on Tuesday 23rd March 2021 received their first dose of COVID-19 Astrazeneca vaccine at the national assembly in Banjul.

This, as alluded to by the legislators, would encourage the general populace to go in for voluntary vaccine, as they have conducted series of investigations on the vaccine and realized that it is safe and effective in the fight against the COVID-19 disease.

Ousman Sillah, the Chairperson of the National Assembly Select Committee on Health, shortly after receiving his vaccine, said the exercise came as a result of his committee's team work with the Office of the Clerk.

He said they paired and arranged for the National Assembly Members (NAMs) to take the COVID-19 vaccine at the assembly complex on Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021.

He said NAMs and staff of the assembly, including the chairperson and members of the Health Committee as well as the clerk and staff, came forward and took the first dose of the jab.

Banjul North lawmaker said by voluntarily taking the vaccine, they will demonstrate to the public that the vaccine is safe and efficacious as confirmed by the health care workers and scientists. He said the move also aims to protect themselves against the disease.

"The second dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine taken by the NAMs and Assembly is scheduled for 23 May 2021," he said.

Saikouba Jarjue, member for Busumbala, told Foroyaa the trust he has for both the assembly and health committee convinced him to take the vaccine. He also said he made consultations about the efficacy of the vaccine and he was convinced that the vaccine is effective in protecting oneself from the disease.

He said during the consultation: "I was also told that countries that have suspended the use of the vaccine are now taking the vaccine and have urged the populace to take the vaccine. I also urge the populace to still continue observing the precautionary measures provided by the WHO and the Health Ministry, so as to protect ourselves against the disease".

Suwaibou Touray, member for Wuli East, said the primary factor that motivated him to take the vaccine is because it will help in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.