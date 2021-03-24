Nigeria: Four Killed, Three Community Leaders Missing As Bandits Attack Kaduna LGs

24 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By John Shiklam

Four people were killed in an attack by bandits in communities in Igabi and Jama'a Local Government Areas of the state.

The Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan made this known yesterday in the daily security update in Kaduna.

Aruwan said the attacks which occurred on Monday night, were reported to the state government by security agencies.

He said in Anguwan Lalle village, Igabi LGA, three people were killed by bandits while in Golkofa village, Jama'a LGA on person was killed in an attack on a private clinic in the community.

The commissioner saiid, "Three citizens were killed by armed bandits in Ungwan Lalle village, Igabi local government area. This was made known in a report to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies.

"The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 22, 2021.

"According to the reports, the bandits initially attempted to barricade the Kwanar Tsintsiya road, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, but were repelled by troops and vigilante patrols.

"As the bandits retreated to their camp, they attacked the village and killed the following locals: Dayyabu Yarima, Dalhatu Ashiru and Suleiman Samatu".

The statement said "in another incident, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported that gunmen attacked Niima Clinic in Golkofa village, Jema'a LGA, late Monday night, killing one staff of the clinic while three others sustained injuries from gunshots.

According to the commissioner, "Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery."

The commissioner also said security agencies are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the disappearance of some community leaders in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf LGA.

According to him, "the leaders went missing after a dispute resolution meeting on Sunday, during which financial compensation was made for destruction of crops by cattle under the watch of a herder, as reported to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies."

Aruwan said, security reports indicated that "the Secretary to the District Head of Gora, Ayuba Bungon, and others who attended the successful meeting, went missing while traveling in his vehicle. The car was later found vandalised and empty."

He said, "troops on search-and-rescue missions later that night found the Secretary, and handed him over safely to the Police. Some arms and ammunition were also recovered in the general area in the course of search and rescue."

Aruwan said, "moreover, two other leaders who went missing were reported to have escaped from their captors on Monday and were also found by troops conducting search operations. They were identified as Yusuf Dauda and Gomna Audu."

He said the three community leaders still still missing are: Ardo Pate Usman Kurmi (Wakilin Fulanin Atyap Chiefdom), Ardo Muhammadu Anchau and Yakubu Muhammadu.

Aruwan said, "Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the feedback with gratitude and urged the troops to sustain the pace of operations.

"The governor also made an appeal to the Atyap chiefdom, as well as families and relations of the missing leaders to remain calm, as security agencies continue with investigations and search-and-rescue operations."

