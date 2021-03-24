Egypt: Sisi - New Capital Must Reflect Richness, Greatness of Egypt's History

24 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to ensure that all architectural designs of the New Administrative Capital's main buildings reflect the richness and greatness of Egypt's history throughout the ages.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Presidential Adviser for Urban Planning Amir Sayed Ahmed and Chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Ihab el Far, Sisi also asserted the need to give adequate attention to landscaping requirements.

The president followed up the construction and engineering progress of some projects undertaken by the authority nationwide, especially those under construction in the new capital, including an Islamic culture center, an international city for Olympic games and an international equestrian city "Marabet", according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady.

He was also briefed on the details of the architectural drawings related to the new capital's main entry points, as well as those of the premises dedicated to the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In addition, the meeting also took up the implementation status of some national construction projects, including an integrated international bus station project north of the Suez Road intersection with the Ring Road opposite of the Cairo International Airport, and Galala City project, the spokesman noted.

Sisi also reviewed a raft of proposals to maximize the benefits of investment opportunities nationwide, making use of relevant foreign experts.

A host of senior officials from the authorities concerned were also in attendance.

