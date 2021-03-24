Egypt Showed Great Degree of Flexibility During GERD Talks - Irrigation Min

Egypt has already shown a great degree of flexibility during negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) for an agreement that protects the rights of all the parties involved, Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel Aati said.

Addressing a session hosted by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR), in the presence of a host of senior journalists and media representatives to introduce them to the latest developments in the GERD issue, the minister deplored Ethiopia's attempts to stall negotiations on its controversial dam on the Blue Nile.

He said that about 11 dams are currently being built on the Nile River, some of which are even financed by Egypt, testifying to Cairo's bona fide policy in dealing with the rights of riparian states to development.

Abdel Aati added that it has been agreed to form a permanent committee including members from his ministry and the council, which will be tasked with raising people's awareness on water issues, the need to rationalize water consumption and modern irrigation techniques.

The committee will also advocate for Egypt's justifiable position on Ethiopia's giant hydro-electric dam at the national as well as international levels, the minister noted.