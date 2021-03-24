Egypt Showed Great Degree of Flexibility During GERD Talks - Irrigation Min

24 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has already shown a great degree of flexibility during negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) for an agreement that protects the rights of all the parties involved, Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources Mohamed Abdel Aati said.

Addressing a session hosted by the Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR), in the presence of a host of senior journalists and media representatives to introduce them to the latest developments in the GERD issue, the minister deplored Ethiopia's attempts to stall negotiations on its controversial dam on the Blue Nile.

He said that about 11 dams are currently being built on the Nile River, some of which are even financed by Egypt, testifying to Cairo's bona fide policy in dealing with the rights of riparian states to development.

Abdel Aati added that it has been agreed to form a permanent committee including members from his ministry and the council, which will be tasked with raising people's awareness on water issues, the need to rationalize water consumption and modern irrigation techniques.

The committee will also advocate for Egypt's justifiable position on Ethiopia's giant hydro-electric dam at the national as well as international levels, the minister noted.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.