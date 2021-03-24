Zimbabwe: MP Mamombe Bail Ruling Postponed Again to Thursday

Joana Mamombe/Twitter
Opposition politician Joanna Mamombe Twiiter.
24 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Harare West parliamentarian Joanna Mamombe and MDC Alliance youth activist Cecilia Chimbiri will remain in remand prison until Thursday after the judgment for their bail appeal was postponed again Tuesday.

High Court judge, Justice Tawanda Chitapi said he is not through with the submissions.

Last week, he said he wanted time to go through the submissions over the weekend and would pass his ruling Tuesday.

The same judge also reserved his ruling on Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader, Takudzwa Ngadziore until the same day.

The three activists were denied bail by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti who ruled they had a propensity to re-offend if granted freedom considering they were arrested while on bail for other criminal cases.

The activists were arrested on allegations of breaching Covid-19 regulations after they staged a demonstration at Harare Magistrates' Court denouncing the arrest of fellow activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

Haruzivishe is facing kidnapping charges and is still in remand prison.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, however, deny the allegations and maintain they only talked to journalists who are essential services workers on the day.

They also feel they are targeted by the state as other activists who were part of the participants during the same said press conference, including their friend and MDC Alliance youth member Netsai Marova, and lawyer and National Constitutional Assembly president Lovemore Madhuku were not arrested.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.