Zimbabwe: Four Lab Staff Remanded in Custody for Issuing 50 Fake Covid-19 Tests

24 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Four laboratory staff members at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital have appeared in court for allegedly issuing out 48 fake Covid-19 certificates to different clients.

The quartet, Kudzai Chishaya (41), Gumisai Chiroodza (31), Nelson Mashanga (51) and Wedzerai Manyere (39) was remanded in custody to 1 April 2021.

Magistrate Gladmore Mushowe denied them bail arguing they were facing serious charges of abuse of duty as public officers.

The state led by Tendai Tapi is alleging during the period extending from 3 August 2020 to 2 November last year, the four, in connivance with one Mercy Banguza who is still at large, each or more of them issued counterfeit Covid-19 certificates to 48 different individuals.

The alleged offences were committed at a time the testing for Covid-19 had been suspended at the hospital as the GeneXpert machine used in the processing of swab samples did not have a functional cartridge.

Evidence adduced by investigators includes names of people tested for the respiratory disease that were retrieved from the laboratory's information management system bearing the accused persons' passwords as creators, analysts or verifiers.

Also, according to the state, some of the fake documents were recovered.

The State is expected to lead evidence from three witnesses. Lawyer Tungamirai Chamutsa is representing the accused persons.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.