Ethiopia: WFP Seeks U.S.$170 Million to Respond to Food Security Emergency in Tigray Region

4 March 2021
United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)

Addis Ababa — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has begun providing emergency food assistance to vulnerable people in Ethiopia's Tigray Region but urgently needs US$170 million to meet critical food and nutrition needs over the next six months, and to be able to cover any sudden increase.

The Government estimates that 4.5 million people need emergency food assistance until late this year and has requested WFP support 1.4 million of them. The outbreak of conflict in Tigray last November coincided with the peak harvest period, meaning employment and incomes were lost, markets were disrupted, food prices rose, and access to cash and fuel became very difficult.

"In addition to the needs of local communities, we face a major challenge to support hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people whose tales of hardship and suffering are harrowing and heart-breaking," said WFP Representative and Country Director Steven Were Omamo after visiting East, Central and Northwest Tigray.

"The steadfast resilience of the people of Tigray is truly extraordinary. The Government and partners are providing life-saving food and nutrition support to many, but much more is required to ensure food and nutrition security for these vulnerable people."

"The situation is very challenging, but it is important to recognize that humanitarian assistance can be delivered to large parts of the region," said Omamo. "Right now though, WFP and other humanitarian agencies lack the resources to respond quickly and in full. We urge the international community to support our collective effort to save lives and livelihoods across Tigray. Not a moment can be lost."

In addition to delivering emergency food assistance in Tigray, WFP has started providing nutrition support for up to 875,000 vulnerable pregnant or breastfeeding women as well as children in the region over the next six months.

WFP is also providing transport and logistics support to the Government and its partners to deliver humanitarian assistance both to and within Tigray Region. WFP is also giving monthly food rations to 35,000 Eritrean refugees living in Adi Harush and Mai Ayni refugee camps in Tigray.

Read the original article on WFP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 United Nations World Food Programme. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: WFP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Confirms Presence of New Covid-19 Variants

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.