Zimbabwe: Govt to Strengthen Measures to Curb Covid-19 Infections During Easter

24 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwean government said Tuesday it will strengthen surveillance and other control measures to curb a possible spike in Covid-19 transmissions during the Easter holidays.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said there is a likelihood of increased domestic and cross-border movement of people, which may provide fertile ground for increased transmission of the disease.

"In that regard, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is strengthening surveillance, case management and risk communication and community engagement in anticipation of the Easter holidays. Special attention will be accorded to ports of entry and exit," she said.

Zimbabwe eased its two-month lockdown at the beginning of this month after a drastic fall in new infections and deaths during the second wave of the pandemic, but has kept its land borders closed except for commercial activities and transit cargo related to essential and critical services.

The country began rolling out its Covid-19 vaccination campaign last month after receiving an initial batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by China.

This month, the country received another batch of doses of Chinese vaccines.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to receive his first jab of the Sinovac vaccine in the resort town of Victoria Falls on Wednesday, where he will also launch the country's second phase of the inoculation program.

As of Tuesday, Zimbabwe had vaccinated 44,135 people against Covid-19.

