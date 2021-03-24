Zimbabwe: 30 Year Jail Time for Copper Theft - Govt

Bill Oxford/Unsplash
Judge's gavel (file photo).
24 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

The government has approved the Copper Control Amendment Bill, and all convicted copper thieves will now be imprisoned for a period of not less than 30 years.

Any convicted copper thief will also not have an option to pay a fine.

This was announced Tuesday by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during the weekly post-Cabinet media brief.

"Cabinet was informed that the Bill seeks to provide for the offence of vandalism of utilities through the theft of copper which is then sold on the black market. The Bill makes it illegal for any person to possess copper without a certificate of origin for that copper," she said.

"In order to curb theft of copper, the police will require anyone found in possession of copper to provide the names and addresses of both the seller and the purchaser, description and quantity of the copper and the reasons for disposal.

"Convicted copper thieves will now be liable to imprisonment for a period of not less than 30 years without the option of a fine. In addition, any vehicle or device used to illegally transport copper will now be forfeited to the state."

The Copper Control Bill coincides with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority's (ZESA) for a mandatory sentence for all convicted copper cable thieves, to curb the vice, prejudicing the power utility and other telecommunications service providers millions of dollars in foreign currency.

The spate in copper cables thefts have ruined the operations of ZESA, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and TelOne, also state-owned companies.

Last year, the government stopped granting coppers sales permits in a bid to curb the surge in copper theft.

TelOne at one point had to offer financial rewards to whistleblowers providing information leading to the arrest of copper cable thieves.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.