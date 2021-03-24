Angola: Covid-19 - Country Records 17 New Cases and 9 Recoveries

Luanda — Angola notified, in the last 24 hours, 17 new cases of newcoronavirus infection, 9 recovered patients and a death.

According to the health bulletin, 14 cases were diagnosed in Luanda, 2 in Cabinda and 1 in Huíla Province.

Of the new cases, 8 are male and 9 female whose ages range from 13 to 78 years.

The recovered patients, whose ages range from 21 to 61, all live in the Province of Luanda.

The death, points out the bulletin, is of a 59-year-old Angolan citizen that resided in the country's capital.

With these latest data, the total is now 21,774 positive cases, with 531 deaths, 20,099 recoveries and 1,144 active cases.

Of the current diseased, 6 are in critical condition, 12 severe, 40 moderate, 29 mild and 1,057 asymptomatic.

There are 87 people in hospitalisation centres, while 111 people are in institutional quarantine.

The authorities have 1,570 positive contacts under medical surveillance.

Medical teams processed 1,570 samples.

