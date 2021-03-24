Rwanda: Volleyball - RRA in Talks With Ugandan Middle-Blocker Dinah Akello

24 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) volleyball club are in advanced talks to sign Ugandan middle-blocker Dinah Akello.

Providence Mukamurenzi, the Team Manager of RRA Volleyball Club, told Times Sport on Tuesday, March 23 confirmed the on-going negotiations adding that she is not the only one they hope to sign, since the club needs about four new players.

"We are in talks with Akello and we expect to agree a deal. The player will be a helpful addition to our team going into the new season," she said.

"We are also looking for more new players who can play in center and right-attack positions so that we start the season with a strong team," she added, noting that the team needs to cover the gap left by their right-attacker Seraphine Mukantambara who left them to join APR.

Times Sport understands that if Akello agrees a deal with RRA, she will sign a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old Ugandan has played for different clubs like Uganda Christian University (UCU), Vision Volleyball Camp (VVC), Kampala Amateur Volley Club (KAVC), Nemostars Volleyball club and Namboole Volleyball Club

RRA finished 3rd in the national volleyball league last season.

