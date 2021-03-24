Rwanda: Afcon - Amavubi Have to Utilise Home Advantage - Meddie Kagere

Amavubi striker Meddie Kagere says the national team should exploit home advantage if they are to get a positive result against Mozambique on Wednesday, March 24 in the 2022 Africa nations cup qualifiers.

The match will be played at Kigali Stadium.

The 34-year-old forward said this after a training session on Tuesday adding that morale in the Amavubi camp is high but that the mentality has to be right against a side that beat Amavubi 2-0 in the first leg last year.

"Morale is high in camp but the mentality has to be right. The experienced players like me and Haruna Niyonzima have to take the lead in helping the coach pass on his message to the younger players. This is like a final for us and we have to use home advantage to the fullest," the Tanzania based forward said.

Kagere who will be making his 42nd appearance for Amavubi has scored 15 goals for the national team. Rwanda has played Mozambique three times, winning once and losing twice.

Greece based midfielder Steve Rubanguka is likely to get his first start in the national team as a replacement for Ally Niyonzima who got a red card against Cape Verde.

"I hope this time I will get a chance and help the team get an important victory. Tactically we have been doing well and we believe that we can win the match," Rubanguka said.

Amavubi must win their last two fixtures to stand a chance of playing the AFCON competition for the first time since 2004.

Mathematically, it is not impossible for Rwanda to qualify for next year's Afcon in Cameroon but they will need a considerable improvement in the final two games of the qualifiers.

However, even with a win over the Black Mambas, Rwanda would still have a monumental task by beating Cameroon at their own turf.

Rwanda has only two points in Group F. Mozambique and Cape Verde both have four points while Cameroon tops the group with 10 points.

Wednesday

Rwanda vs Mozambique (Kigali Stadium, 3:00pm)