Sungura musician Simon Mutambi is expected to launch his latest album, "Saka Uchaita Sei" on Radio Zimbabwe tomorrow.

Mutambi said he would have wanted a fully-fledged launch, but was prohibited by Covid-19 restrictions.

"It is true that we will be launching our new album on March 24," he said. "It is a six-track album which was recorded at Alema Studios and produced by Bothwell Nyamondera."