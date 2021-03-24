Zimbabwe: Biti's Parly Recall Exposes State Attempt to Dismantle Opposition - U.S.

23 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)

The United States of America has spoken on the recent recall of Harare East legislator and MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti saying it exposes the government of Zimbabwe's attempt to dismantle the elected political opposition.

Biti, Willias Madzimure (Kambuzuma), Regai Tsunga (Mutasa South), Kucaca Phulu (Nkulumane), Settlement Chikwinya (Mbizo) and others were recalled after the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Secretary General Benjamin Rukanda wrote to Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda announcing the party decision against the six.

Posting on Twitter yesterday, US Senator for Idaho who is also a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee James Risch said the recall of Biti and other members of parliament was tantamount to subversion of the will of the Zimbabwean people.

"The recall of @BitiTendai and other members of parliament in #Zimbabwe last week is yet another example of the systematic dismantling of the elected political opposition & subversion of the will of the Zimbabwean people," Risch said.

The latest recalls bring the number of recalled legislators to 48.

