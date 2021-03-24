Malawi: Jegwe Eyes Gs Position in Malawi Coaches Body

23 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Luanar Football Club coach, Milias Pofera Jegwe, has expressed interest to contest for the position of general secretary (GS) in the National Football Coaches Association (NFCA) elections slated for April this year.

The committee is currently chaired by Alex Ngwira who took over after the demise of Stuart Mbolembole and Davie Mpima is the current GS.

Jegwe says he is bringing revival into the coaching career with restructured strategic operations at district level.

He also says he will strive to reposition administrative structures for the benefit of all coaches in Malawi.

"I have seen how Malawians have cried over the years. It has been observed that coaches have a special role in the development of our football game.

"Right now there are no structures for the coaches in the districts. Efforts to develop our football are therefore paralysed because of lack of such structures," explained Jegwe.

Jegwe made a name on the domestic scene when he guided Dedza Young Soccer to earn promotion into the super league. He was also once assistant at Mzuni Football Club, now Mzuzu Warriors.

Reports indicate that Davie Mpima will contest to guard his position against Jegwe.

Leo Mpulula has also expressed interest to contest as Chairperson.

Mpulula says he has a very big passion to uplift the standards of football in the country which of late have taken a downward trend.

"Coaches' plea to address challenges rocking the game of football has gone unheeded over the years. My participation in the frontline technical activities will definitely and likely bring a difference to our beautiful game of football.

"If given chance, a new lease of life will be breathed in the coaches' fraternity. I have consulted widely and I am beaming with confidence that I am the right candidate to offer a total turn around in the technical aspects of the game," explained Mpulula.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.