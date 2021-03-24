Malawi: Govt Awaits South Africa Authorities Response On Malawi Ex-Miners Dues

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo says the government is this week expecting a response from authorities South Africa detailing compensation payment modalities for former Malawian miners.

Thousands of Malawians worked in South African mines in 1960s, 70s and 80s during apartheid when the then white minority government outsourced labour in mines because black South Africans refused to work to force the government end apartheid.

About 48,000 Malawian ex-miners have been looking forward to the day when they'd get their compensations since their return from South Africa between 1988 and 1989.

According to Kandodo, a list of ex-miners eligible for compensation was sent for vetting in South Africa to be followed by appropriate pay-outs.

Kandodo said that the matter has dragged a lot due to failure by former regimes to pursue it thoroughly.