Malawi: Govt Awaits South Africa Authorities Response On Malawi Ex-Miners Dues

Pixabay
...
23 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo says the government is this week expecting a response from authorities South Africa detailing compensation payment modalities for former Malawian miners.

Thousands of Malawians worked in South African mines in 1960s, 70s and 80s during apartheid when the then white minority government outsourced labour in mines because black South Africans refused to work to force the government end apartheid.

About 48,000 Malawian ex-miners have been looking forward to the day when they'd get their compensations since their return from South Africa between 1988 and 1989.

According to Kandodo, a list of ex-miners eligible for compensation was sent for vetting in South Africa to be followed by appropriate pay-outs.

Kandodo said that the matter has dragged a lot due to failure by former regimes to pursue it thoroughly.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.