Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Duo, Zinasu Leader to Spend More Nights in Detention

Opposition MDC Alliance duo of Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri together with Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore will spend two more nights in detention after High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi postponed his ruling on their bail bid to Thursday morning.

The trio who were arrested for addressing an illegal press conference at the Harare Magistrates Court in breach of lockdown regulations, approached the High Court to appeal against Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro's decision to deny them bail.

Their lawyer Jeremiah Bhamu told 263Chat that his clients have been instructed to return to court on Thursday at 10 am for their ruling.

"The court is not ready with the judgment so the three have been instructed to come back on Thursday in the morning," said Bamu.

Mamombe and Chimbiri have been in and out of detention since May last year when they were arrested for 'faking abduction' after they reported being taken to an unknown location by suspected state security agents.

They reported being tortured and sexually assaulted before their captives dumped them near Bindura.

Ngadziore also has other pending cases before the courts.