Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Duo, Zinasu Leader to Spend More Nights in Detention

23 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

Opposition MDC Alliance duo of Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri together with Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leader Takudzwa Ngadziore will spend two more nights in detention after High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi postponed his ruling on their bail bid to Thursday morning.

The trio who were arrested for addressing an illegal press conference at the Harare Magistrates Court in breach of lockdown regulations, approached the High Court to appeal against Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro's decision to deny them bail.

Their lawyer Jeremiah Bhamu told 263Chat that his clients have been instructed to return to court on Thursday at 10 am for their ruling.

"The court is not ready with the judgment so the three have been instructed to come back on Thursday in the morning," said Bamu.

Mamombe and Chimbiri have been in and out of detention since May last year when they were arrested for 'faking abduction' after they reported being taken to an unknown location by suspected state security agents.

They reported being tortured and sexually assaulted before their captives dumped them near Bindura.

Ngadziore also has other pending cases before the courts.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.