Zimbabwe: Deputy Arts Minister Tino Machakaire Meets Musicians

23 March 2021
263Chat (Harare)

Musicians who attended a closed door meeting with Youth Sports Arts and Recreation Minister Tinoda Machakaire smiled home after they were blessed with US$1000 each.

Musicians almost cried when the youthful minister pledged to give them money.

Musicians who include Alick Macheso, Mechanic Manyeruke, Suluman Chimbetu, Charles Charamba, Seh Calaz, Tendai and Selmor Mtukudzi, Stunner, Baba Shupi and Kadhija were part of the meeting.

Musicians who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were happy that the Minister had extended his helping hand to the musicians who have not been performing.

"He gave $15000 for those who came for the meeting. Musicians were grateful because most of them have not been doing shows," a source said.

Those who gave excuses to the organizers of the meeting were rewarded with $500.

Another musician said it was unbelievable to have the Minister pumping out money from his pocket.

In the meeting musicians requested to do live shows under strict COVID-19 regulations.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.