Zimbabwe: Deputy Arts Minister Tino Machakaire Meets Musicians

Musicians who attended a closed door meeting with Youth Sports Arts and Recreation Minister Tinoda Machakaire smiled home after they were blessed with US$1000 each.

Musicians almost cried when the youthful minister pledged to give them money.

Musicians who include Alick Macheso, Mechanic Manyeruke, Suluman Chimbetu, Charles Charamba, Seh Calaz, Tendai and Selmor Mtukudzi, Stunner, Baba Shupi and Kadhija were part of the meeting.

Musicians who spoke on condition of anonymity said they were happy that the Minister had extended his helping hand to the musicians who have not been performing.

"He gave $15000 for those who came for the meeting. Musicians were grateful because most of them have not been doing shows," a source said.

Those who gave excuses to the organizers of the meeting were rewarded with $500.

Another musician said it was unbelievable to have the Minister pumping out money from his pocket.

In the meeting musicians requested to do live shows under strict COVID-19 regulations.