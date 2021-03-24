Malawi: Yao Chief Wants Malawi Govt Intervention Over Hijab Stand-Off in Christian Run Public Schools

A powerful Yao chief has asked for government intervention over hijab stand-off in Christian run public schools which has led to prolonged closure of the schools.

Paramount Chief Kawinga has pleaded with government to act swiftly on a standoff over dress code between Christian and Muslim run schools in Machinga.

He says schools such as Mpiri Roman Catholic Primary School remain closed owing to the misunderstanding.

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Wirima Kambauwa, says the issue is being handled by quasi-religious body, Public Affair Committee.

She said government is preaching "equity, inclusivity, access and quality of education for every child."

"What it means is that a child in Machinga should get the same education which a child in Dowa or Blantyre is getting," she said.

She expressed concern that there is limited infrastructure in most education institutions in the country.

At Mpiri, authorities and Muslim communities continue to disagree on wearing of Hijab by learners.

Radical Muslims want their daughters to put on hijabs while in school, but Christians are refusing this dress code in their school campus.