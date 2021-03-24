Malawi: Special Needs Teachers Withdraw Labour in Public Schools

Pixabay
...
23 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Special needs teachers have today withdrawn their services in public schools and resource centers across the country.

The teachers want government to establish a vacancy for special needs teachers in the country and promote those that have upgraded their education.

This comes after the ministry of education recently announced that the challenges that the teachers are facing will be looked into.

Mcferson Chalemera, Chairperson of the concerned teachers said the services will resume, once government creates the vacancy.

The teachers comprise those who graduated at Montfort Special Needs Education College who graduated from 2016 to 2020.

The 2019/20 Education Sector Performance Report estimates that the number of special education needs learners is 186 422, representing 3.4 percent of all learners in the country and higher than the 3.2 percent reported in 2019.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.