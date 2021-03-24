Malawi: Special Needs Teachers Withdraw Labour in Public Schools

Special needs teachers have today withdrawn their services in public schools and resource centers across the country.

The teachers want government to establish a vacancy for special needs teachers in the country and promote those that have upgraded their education.

This comes after the ministry of education recently announced that the challenges that the teachers are facing will be looked into.

Mcferson Chalemera, Chairperson of the concerned teachers said the services will resume, once government creates the vacancy.

The teachers comprise those who graduated at Montfort Special Needs Education College who graduated from 2016 to 2020.

The 2019/20 Education Sector Performance Report estimates that the number of special education needs learners is 186 422, representing 3.4 percent of all learners in the country and higher than the 3.2 percent reported in 2019.