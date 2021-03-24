Zimbabwe: By-Elections Remain Suspended - ZEC

23 March 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) announced Tuesday that the holding of parliamentary and local council by-elections remained suspended.

However, the electoral body's chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana said it would resume voter registration and other elections programmes at the beginning of April.

Last September, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who also doubles as the Health Minister suspended by-elections citing Covid-19 concerns, a decision that was also endorsed by ZEC.

According to the country's Constitution, vacancies in Parliament and local authorities must be filled within 90 days.

However, in a statement, Silaigwana said the Covid-19 pandemic still posed a danger in the country.

"In view of the danger still posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the need to uphold some health provisions of Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021 which are still in force, the conduct of by-elections remains suspended," the chief election officer said.

"This position will be reviewed in due course and stakeholders will be advised accordingly."

Silaigwana added; "The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) would like to announce that following the relaxation of lockdown measures of Statutory Instrument 10 of 2021 on 01 March 2021, the Commission will lift the suspension of voter registration and some field work it announced on 08 January 2021. The resumption of those suspended activities will come into effect on 01 April 2021.

"Everyone involved in those electoral activities should strictly observe the Ministry of Health Covid-19 health measures and the commission's Covid-19 policy on electoral activities."

The suspension of the by-elections come when over 80 MDC Alliance legislators and councillors have been recalled by Parliament and local authorities by the MDC-T and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on charges they were no longer members of their respective parties.

Other MPs, councillors from both the MDC and Zanu PF have been died due to natural causes.

This week, the US accused the government of frustrating the operations of the opposition parties by postponing by-election indefinitely

"We also note the government's selective enforcement of Covid-19 regulations to indefinitely postpone by-elections and prohibit MDC Alliance gatherings, while permitting internal elections and gatherings for the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union - Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) party and its allies to go forward.

"Zanu PF is misusing the levers of government to silence critics, neutralise opposition, and entrench its political power over the Zimbabwean people," the US Department of State said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
An Emotional Send-Off for Zimbabwean Actress Anne Nhira
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.