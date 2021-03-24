Zimbabwe: PSL Propose Cluster Competition

Senior Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League are proposing to have the elite league return under a cluster competition, which will be hosted in four cities, with teams playing in groups.

This will cut costs for the clubs who will not be enjoying any gate takings this year, due to Covid-19.

According to a working document, which has been leaked, PSL chief executive, Kenny Ndebele, made the proposals, which were also submitted to ZIFA, and the clubs, for consideration. The top-flight clubs are yet to adopt the proposals.

In the same document, the PSL have also requested US$100 000, from ZIFA, for Covid testing.

The league have also requested the 18 clubs to pay an annual subscription fee of US$2 500, as they prepare, for football resumption.

The clubs will also meet their camping, and upkeep costs, during the games.

They will be placed under four groups, Group One for six Harare teams -- CAPS United, Dynamos, Harare City, Herentals, Yadah and ZPC Kariba.

Group Two will have Bulawayo teams --Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City, Chicken Inn and Highlanders.

Group Three will have Manica Diamonds and Tenax together with Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets.

Zvishavane will have the fourth group -- FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United and Whawha.

"The teams shall play a round-robin competition, over a period of six to eight weeks," reads part of the document.

"Top teams from respective groups to proceed to the semi-finals.

"The winners to meet in the final match to be staged at a venue to be agreed with the sponsors. The matches shall be played behind closed doors.

"The PSL would like to apply for a variation of the bio-bubble concept. The PSL Secretariat, in consultation with the PSL Sports Medicine Committee, will lead and implement Covid-19 related decisions on return to sport.

"Teams will be placed in groups and participate in the competition to be to be hosted by four cities, these provisionally being Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and Zvishavane.

"Players will train and play football matches coming from their respective bases with emphasis on:

Participants being transported to and from training/matches by their respective clubs.

Participants and officials to be encouraged to follow all protocols for the prevention of Covid-19.

Testing to be done on a regular basis as prescribed in the Covid-19 protocols.

All matches to be initially played behind closed doors."

The PSL's justification on proposing the cluster competition is that it will minimise club costs.

"Clubs have not been generating revenue for the past 12 months. There will be need to minimise match-related costs such as transport costs, accommodation and travelling allowances.

"Clubs will not be generating revenue, as matches will be played behind closed doors.

"The PSL will be negotiating with several Television Broadcasters to live stream matches. This will bring revenue to Clubs.

"A number of Stadia may not meet the minimum requirements to host PSL matches in the 'new normal.'

"The matches will be hosted at the following Stadia;

"National Sports Stadium, Sakubva Stadium, Mandava Stadium, Barbourfields Stadium, Baobab Stadium and Morris Depot may be used as alternative venues.

"The selected four Stadia have the capacity to host competition matches."

The document further proposes that the league will engage sponsors Delta Beverages to sponsor the proposed tournament.

"All WHO and Government protocols will be observed, clubs flouting or breaking any protocols, rules and regulations will be sanctioned. "The teams will be required to ensure that the team buses are strictly used to carry only tested, authorised officials and players only and they are sanitised.

"Clubs will be required to transport all their Players and Coaches to and from training and football matches," read the document.

Meanwhile, social football players risk being arrested, for flouting Covid-19 regulations, which still prohibit matches before the top-flight league level.

Government, through the Sports Commission, gazetted the return of football, under a phased approach, which only allows the Premier Soccer League, and the women's top league, to be played.

The rest of football formats, from Division One down to Area Zones, are still banned.

However, social football exploded, across the capital, at the weekend with some games even being played on school grounds, posing a real danger to the pupils who returned to class.

Yesterday, Sports Commission acting director general, Sebastian Garikai, warned people playing unauthorised football to stop or risk arrest.

"We would like to advise the nation that the approval granted to the resumption of medium-to-high risk sport codes, is not without conditions.

"Football resumption is gradual, starting with the Premier Soccer League and the Women's League.

"All other leagues, including social football, have not been authorised to resume as yet.