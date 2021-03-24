Nigeria: Police in Ebonyi Declare 18 Wanted Over Inter-Communal War

24 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The suspects are also wanted for murder, arson, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms, the police say.

The police in Ebonyi State on Tuesday declared 18 suspects wanted for allegedly promoting intra-communal war.

This is contained in a statement issued to journalists in Abakaliki by the police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah.

The statement said the suspects were also wanted in connection with murder, arson, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

"Their names are Nwankwo Godwin, as known as Nkwo Motors, Hope Nwankwo, Chibueze Nwifuru, also known as Big Meat, and Daniel Nwangwoto.

"Others are Osondu Mgbada, also known as stain, Okechukwu Nwanga, also known as Ezza, Chukwudi Nwite, also known as Last Born, Ernest Aduma, Chukwudi Okefi, also known as Malaika, Oliver Okefi, also known as Malife, Osondu Okefi and Elom John.

Paul Elom, Odinaka Idu, Monday Idu, Solomon Okefi, Chinedu Ilor and Garba from Inikiri Bernard were also on the wanted list.

Ms Odah, a deputy superintendent of police, appealed to members of the public to assist the police with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

"You can report to the nearest police station or call the police emergency numbers.

"The wanted persons are all indigenes of Effium/Ezza-Effium Community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi," she said.

