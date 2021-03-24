Malawi: Chilima and 'Clean Up' Taskforce Members Salute Malawians for Input

24 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Vice President Saulos Chilima who chairs the Public Service Systems Review Taskforce has expressed gratitude to all Malawians who responded positively to the Taskforce's call for views, proposals and comments on the review of Public Service Systems.

Three weeks ago the Taskforce called on the public and stakeholder groups to send their input to the team as they an ambitious and radical attempt to comb through the public sector.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Public Sector Reforms PRO McCarthy Mwalwimba said the Taskforce was grateful for the feedback that Malawians sent through.

"With the call for submissions closed on March 21st, 2001, there has been overwhelming feedback, suggestions and views on all the systems under review namely: System of Allowances; System of Procurement; System of Employment Contracts; Conditions of Service; and Restructuring of the Public Service," he said.

Mwaluwimba further said the Taskforce was assuring the general public that it values every submission it has received.

"The Taskforce is analyzing all the information which will be crucial towards the finalization of the Recommendation Report to be submitted to His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic, within 90 days as mandated," he said.

The 90 days that the Taskforce was given ends on May 24, 2021

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.