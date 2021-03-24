Malawi: Parliamentary Candidate 'Struck By Lightning' Rules Out Withdrawing From By-Elections Race

A parliamentary candidate in the March 30 by-elections in Lilongwe Msinja south has ruled out leaving the race after he alleged that his political opponents sent him lightning to strike him through magic.

Yamikani Chadza alleged that three days ago he dreamt of lightning striking his vehicle while he was inside, he woke up in a pool of blood while coughing out the same the following morning, so much so that he had to spend a night in hospital.

Chadza said he suspects foul play as he doesn't have any history of hypertension or any underlying health condition.

While not pointing a finger at anyone, Chadza said he will not be distracted and will still contest for the seat.