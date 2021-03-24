Malawi: Court Dismisses Mutharika, Muhara Application for Suspension of Costs - 'Pay the Money!'

Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS Host Photo Agency
Malawi's President Peter Mutharika ahead of the official welcoming ceremony by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi, Russia, 23 October 2019.
24 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The High Court in Lilongwe has dismissed an application by former president Peter Mutharika and former secretary to Office of President and Cabinet Lloyd Muhara to pay court costs of K170 million in a case two wanted Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda go on forced retirement.

Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda said the application lacked merit as it has taken three months for the lawyers of Mutharika and Muhara to make the application, saying such an application should have been made as soon as the ruling was made.

He also dismissed a contention Charles Mhango, one of the lawyers for Mutharika and Muhara that Human Rights Defenders Coalition, Association of Magistrates in Malawi and Malawi Law Society would misuse the money.

Mutharika and Muhara made an application to the High Court to suspend the enforcement of earlier Judgement by Justice Charles Mkandawire who found the two guilty and ordered them to pay costs.

In their argument, the defense lawyers argued that the K69.5 million each costs shouldn't be paid yet as they may appeal the case.

They further argued that if paid, it will be difficult for Muhara and Mutharika to get back their money if the Supreme Court rules in their favour, saying the claimants would have spent the money by that time.

But in his ruling, Nyirenda has described the application as lacking merit and has ordered the two to pay the cost as laid out by the High court registrar.

Khumbo Soko lawyer representing the claimants said they are still waiting for Mutharika and Muhara to settle the costs.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.