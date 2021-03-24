Namibia: North Braces for More Rain

Ongwediva — Heavy rains are expected to persist this week in the northern parts of the country, weather forecaster at the Namibian Meteorological Services Odilo Kgobetsi said.

Following heavy rains in the last four days, many floodplains are already filled to the brim.

"The rain is expected to continue for the next few days," Kgobetsi said.

Kgobetsi said heavy rains are expected today and tomorrow, with the moisture expected to stretch into Friday.

Kgobetsi said southern Angola has also been recording very high rainfall of 50mm and above in the last few days.

He said there are reports of places already under water and it is likely that flash floods will be experienced in some parts in the north.

The rain brings hope to drought-stricken farmers who hoped for rain to fall to revive their already dying crops.

In many parts of the north, particularly in Omusati, crops had already begun to dry out as there was no rain since some time in February.

While some have dried out, some still have a chance to revived and be harvested.

The governor for Kunene region Marius Sheya asserted that it has been raining in his region for the past few days.

Meanwhile, Sheya said the rain received at the moment cannot make an impact.

"It has rained, but it won't make an impact, but we hope that it will continue for a little longer," said Sheya.

Sheya said the water currently flowing in the streams and rivers in the region was a bonus, because the region does not have a water crisis.

"There are boreholes drilled in the region hence water has not been a problem, but the vegetation," said Sheya.