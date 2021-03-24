Western Sahara: SPLA - New Attacks Against Multiple Positions of Moroccan Occupation Forces

Bir Lehlou — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) pursued their attacks against positions of the Moroccan occupation forces behind the wall of sand, said Monday the Sahrawi Defence Ministry in the military communiqué No 131.

"Units of the SPLA have targeted on Sunday and Monday the positions of the Moroccan occupation army in the areas of Rous Fedret Aziz in the sector of Houza, Larene and Abiret Tnuched in the Mahbés sector," said the military statement quoted by the Sahrawi News Agency (SPS).

The SPLA units also carried out "attacks against the entrenchment positions of the Moroccan occupation army in the area of Fedret Elbir in the sector of Al-Farsiyah and the area of Asloukiya Oueld Azbir in the same sector," the source added.

The Sahrawi People's Liberation Army continues its attacks against the entrenchment positions of the Moroccan occupying forces, which have suffered considerable material and human losses along the wall of shame," the source concluded.sps