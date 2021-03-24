Western Sahara: SPLA - New Attacks Against Multiple Positions of Moroccan Occupation Forces

24 March 2021
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lehlou — Units of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army (SPLA) pursued their attacks against positions of the Moroccan occupation forces behind the wall of sand, said Monday the Sahrawi Defence Ministry in the military communiqué No 131.

"Units of the SPLA have targeted on Sunday and Monday the positions of the Moroccan occupation army in the areas of Rous Fedret Aziz in the sector of Houza, Larene and Abiret Tnuched in the Mahbés sector," said the military statement quoted by the Sahrawi News Agency (SPS).

The SPLA units also carried out "attacks against the entrenchment positions of the Moroccan occupation army in the area of Fedret Elbir in the sector of Al-Farsiyah and the area of Asloukiya Oueld Azbir in the same sector," the source added.

The Sahrawi People's Liberation Army continues its attacks against the entrenchment positions of the Moroccan occupying forces, which have suffered considerable material and human losses along the wall of shame," the source concluded.sps

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Sierra Leone Still Paying Hefty Price 30 Years After Civil War

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.