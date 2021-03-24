Nigeria: Senate Begins Screening of NHRC Chairman, Vanguard's Soni Daniel, Others

24 March 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

The Senate has begun the screening of the nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari, for the position of Chairman and members of the National Human Rights Commission, NHRC.

The Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North read the Executive Communication from President Buhari that the Upper Chamber do consider the request on the confirmation for the appointment as Chairman and Members of the NHRC in accordance with the provisions of section 2(3) of the National Human Rights commission Act ( as amended).

Consequently, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan referred the names to the Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, All Progressives Congress, APC, Ekiti Central led Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to report back in two weeks.

Those to be screened are Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman as Chairman and 15 others. Names of nominees of the National Human Rights Commission to be screened include: the Regional Editor, North, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Soni Daniel ; Mrs. Beatrice Jedy-Agba; Amb. Umar Zainab Salisu; Mrs. Dafe T. Adesida; Joseph Onyemaechi Mmamel; Ahmad Abubakar Fingilla; Kemi Asiwaju-Okeyonda; Abubakar Muhammed; and Femi Okoeowo.

Others are: Barrister Agabaidu Chukwuemeka Jideani; Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana, SAN; Azubuike Nwakwenta; Jamila Isah; Mrs. Idayat Omolara Hassan; and Prof. Anthony Ojukwu.

President Buhari had on Tuesday written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of the Chairman and members of the NHRC.

In a letter to the Senate and read by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan during plenary on Tuesday, Buhari asked the Upper Chamber to confirm the Chairman and 15 others.

The request was contained in a letter dated 17th March, 2021 and read during plenary by the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

According to President Buhari, the confirmation request was made pursuant to Section 2(3) of the National Human Rights Commission Act (as amended).

