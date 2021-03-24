Nigeria: Encourage Military With Better Welfare Package to Fight Insecurity, Benin Oba Urges Govt

The Oba of Benin, Omo N'Oba N'Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has urged the federal government to boost the morale of the military in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria, especially the Nigeria Army, through better welfare package as well as the provision of needed equipment for their operations.

Oba Ewuare stated this yesterday when the new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2nd Division of the Nigerian army, Major General G.U. Chibisi, paid him a courtesy visit at the Palace in Benin-city, Edo State.

According to the monarch, "An enhanced salary and allowances coupled with a workable insurance and housing scheme for army personnel will serve as morale booster in curtailing all forms of insecurity challenges in the country."

He also described the current wave of crime as worrisome, and called on the federal government to adequately retool the military with modern equipment as a holistic approach of addressing the worsening insecurity in the country, stressing the need for collaboration between the military and other sisters security agencies in the country in tackling killer herdsmen and border crimes.

The Benin royal father further promised the full support of the palace to the Nigerian army in its quest to flush out killer herdsmen and protect the sovereignty of Nigeria.

Earlier, Chibusi told the Oba that he was on a tour to the various formations under his division, and as well, sought the royal blessings and prayers of the Oba in order to succeed in office.