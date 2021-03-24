Rwanda: Basketball - Ferwaba Names Provisional National Women Team

24 March 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The local basketball governing body, Ferwaba has named a provisional national women basketball team of 23 players ahead of this year's Afrobasket qualifiers.

The competition is scheduled to take place from June to July but dates and the venue are yet to be announced by FIBA.

The summoned team includes a couple of surprise inclusions including the likes of US-based Mpoyo Mary, a young sister to Axel Mpoyo who plays for the men's national team as well as France-based Soiffa Wibabara.

The national women's basketball team last played in the 2019 V Zone basketball tournament in Uganda.

According to Ferwaba, the team is expected to kick-off training upon receiving approval from the Ministry of Sports.

Provisional squad:

Home-based players:

Rosine Micomyiza, Laurance Imanizabayo, Faustine Mwizerwa, Nadine Rutagengwa, Emerance Muhoza, Deborah Iryimanivuze, Odile Tetero, Cecile Nzaramba, Martine Umuhoza, Nicole Urwibutso, Sandrine Mushikiwabo, Ange Akimana, Assouma Uwizeye, Charlotte Umugwaneza, Jordan Odette Muhoza, Ange Nelly Irakoze, Chantal Utamuliza.

Foreign-based players:

Sifa Joyeuse Ineza Greenforest Hs (USA), Bella Murekatete Washington State University (USA), Hope Butera South Georgia Tech College (USA), Mpoyo Mary Meridian Hs (USA), Tierra Hendreson Constanta (Romania) And Soiffa Wibabara (France).

