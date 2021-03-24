Mauritius: Mediclinics and Cab Will Not Be Used As Vaccination Centres, States Health Minister

23 March 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Mediclinics and Citizen Advice Bureaus will not be used for the vaccination programme due to their limited spaces, stated the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, in reply to a Parliamentary Question, today, at the National Assembly.

Speaking about the COVAXIN vaccine being administered currently, he pointed out that 200 000 doses are already available, adding that 100 000 people have already been inoculated with AstraZeneca vaccine. Furthermore, he underlined that with the emergence of COVID 19 in other countries and with the onset of the third wave, the time of delivery of vaccines may not be well defined.

As regards the procurement of AstraZeneca vaccines from South Africa, Dr Jagutpal informed that the South African Government has given the vaccine to an organisation in South Africa which in turn is distributing the vaccine as per its purview.

He also indicated that the expiry date of the Covishield vaccine is July 2021.

