Mauritius: Covid-19 - Some 400 000 Doses of Vaccines Procured From India

Government has received a donation of 100,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Government of India and has procured 100,000 doses of the same vaccine from the Serum Institute of India. Moreover, on 19 March 2021, 200,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine procured from Bharat Biotech India Limited reached Mauritius on Friday 19 March 2021.

This statement was made, on 23 March 2021 at the National Assembly, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, in reply to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to the on-going administration to the population of Covid-19 Vaccine under the National Deployment and Vaccination Programme.

He further indicated that on 15 Feb 2021, the World Health Organisation has listed two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through COVAX. The vaccines are produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India.

As regards the Covaxin vaccines, the Drug Controller of India has approved the emergency use of the vaccine whereas in Mauritius the Drug and Therapeutics Committee and the Pharmacy Board have also approved the emergency use of the vaccines, he said. Dr Jagutpal highlighted that the Covaxin vaccine has also obtained the approval of the COVID-19 Vaccination Committee.

Speaking about the second dose of the vaccine to be administered, the Health Minister underlined that it will be the same as the first dose. He added that the second dose of the Covishield vaccine will be administered within a period of 8 to 12 weeks for more efficacy whereas the second dose of the Covaxin vaccine will be administered after a period of four weeks.

From 26 January to 20 March 2021, 112,554 Covishield vaccines have been administered. On 22 March 2021, 6,942 Covaxin doses have been administered. The expiry date of Covishield vaccine is June 2021 and that of Covaxin vaccine is July 2021.