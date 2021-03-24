Mauritius: Prime Minister Indicates That 7,435 Work Access Permits Applications Already Issued

press release

The Mauritius Police Force has approved 7,435 applications and Work Access Permits (WAPs) were issued to 187,619 persons as at 22 March 2021 following the detection of new local cases of COVID-19 since 10 March 2021.

The Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement today in the National Assembly in reply to a Parliamentary Question regarding Work Access Permits issued as at date and the list of companies/entities having been granted same.

With regards the details of companies/entities which have been granted WAPs and the sectors of activity, the Prime Minister highlighted that the information is being compiled.

He recalled that following the detection of new local cases in March 2021, the website besafemoris.mu was reactivated where applications for Work Access Permits could be submitted online. He further underlined that the Mauritius Police Force issued two communiqués dated 10 and 11 March 2021 respectively to inform the public of the procedures for the application for WAP.

Concerning the issue of WAPs to Chief Executives of local authorities, the Prime Minister informed the House that request for Work Access Permits were needed to ensure business continuity especially for refuse collection and for cemetery services. As far as members of the National Assembly is concerned, he pointed out that a special order was issued to enable them to attend the National Assembly sitting of today as well as the meeting yesterday in the case of a specific situation.

He further underlined that the request of WAPs to registered Non-Governmental Organisations are being looked into if there is a real justification for them to help the needy and vulnerable segment of the society and that planters, breeders and fishermen are allowed to use their registration cards to move from their location to their place of work irrespective of WAPs.