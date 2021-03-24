Mauritius: Covid-19 - Mauritius to Receive Some 1,25 Million Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine From Russia

press release

The Russian Direct Investment Fund informed the Ministry of Health and Wellness that the Russian Government is willing to supply some 1,25 million doses of the Sputnik vaccine, produced by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology from Russia and which has been found to be efficient to around 91%. A first consignment of 250 000 doses could reach Mauritius in about two to three weeks.

The President of the National Covid Vaccination Committee, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, made this announcement, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis. Dr Catherine Gaud was also present.

Since 28 January 2021 to date, 116 027 persons have received their first dose of either AstraZeneca or COVAXIN vaccine. Today, some 7 260 persons were vaccinated with COVAXIN and Government's objective aims at 750 000 persons being vaccinated, to reach herd immunity at the earliest.

The vaccination strategy following the vaccination deployment plan is as follows: since 26 January 2021, vaccination started for frontliners and since the beginning of March 2021, the elderly and those with health problems were also targeted as they are more vulnerable. However, since a lockdown was announced on 09 March 2021, Government's strategy had to be reviewed as the safest way to protect the population was for everyone to stay at home. As soon as the sanitary situation is under control, vaccination will resume for the elderly and those more vulnerable.

Speaking about a person who died at the SSRN Hospital following vaccination, Dr Joomaye clarified that the person already had a brain aneurysm and died of a cerebral haemorrhage, and not following the administration of the vaccine.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For her part, Dr Gaud dwelt on the state of positive patients and gave details about the procedure undertaken when a person is tested positive to COVID-19. She underlined that the medical staff monitors their situation constantly and that a PCR test is done on the 7th and 10th day of quarantine. If the two tests are negative, the patient is allowed to return home.

She highlighted that a clinical-biological meeting is held every evening so as to ensure that each patient receives the best treatment possible. Persons who having been in contact or think to have been in contact with someone positive to COVID-19 are urged to go to a testing centre at the earliest.

Local active cases reach 219

In last 24 hours, 18 new cases, of which four were already announced yesterday, were registered. Some 797 PCR tests have been done today, which revealed three positive cases.

As at date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 174 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID testing centres; 32 in quarantine centres; and 13 through random testing (nine at Canot and four at Dubreuil).