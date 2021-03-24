Rwanda/Mozambique: Afcon Qualifiers - What You Need to Know As Rwanda Takes On Mozambique

Rwanda hosts Mozambique in a make-or-break tie that could see Amavubi keep their hopes of qualifying for the AFCON 2021 finals alive to end their 17-year wait since the historic 2004 heroics.

Head coach Vincent Mashami's side will be hoping to beat Mozambique today, March 24, at Kigali Stadium before travelling to Cameroon a week later to 'finish the job' if they are to do the 'impossible' in the match day 6 decider slated at Japoma Stadium in Douala.

Kick off Time: March 24, 3pm (CAT)

Venue: Stade de Kigali, Nyamirambo

Where to watch the game: Canal+ Sport2, Rwanda Television

Match officials: The Rwanda v Mozambique will be officiated by a team of Senegalese match officials, namely Issa SY. (Centre referee), Djibril Camara (First Assistant Referee), El Hadji Malick Samaba (second Assistant Referee) and Adalbert Diouf '(Fourth Official).

Meanwhile, Solomon Gebresilassie Abebe (Ethiopian) will be the Match Commissioner and Jose Nyamusore (Rwanda) as the 'Covid-19 Officer.

Team news:

Rwanda

Rwanda sits bottom of Group F table with two points behind Cape Verde (4 points), Mozambique (4 points) and leaders Cameroon top the group with 10 points.

Head coach Vincent Mashami's team will be keen to beat Mozambique not only to seek revenge from 2-0 first leg defeat in Maputo but also leapfrog the Os Mambas on the table and keep their chances of qualifications alive ahead of Match day six slated in Cameroon on March 30.

Amavubi will be without key players like defender Abdul Rwatubyaye and Kevin Muhire, both of whom were denied permission by their respective clubs FK Shkup and Sahama Club.

The national team also hopes to cope without in-form defender Emery Bayisenge, midfielder Djihad Bizimana, striker Jacques Tuyisenge and goalie Yves Kimenyi, who are sidelined through injury.

The latter was replaced by Sofapaka shot stopper Emery Mvuyekure who joined the camp last weekend.

Meanwhile, forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana pulled out of the squad after he tested positive for Covid-19.

However, Mashami is keen to give Steve Rubanguka a starting role in today's tie to fill the absence of injured AZAM FC midfielder Ally Niyonzima while the likes of Meddie Kagere, Ernest Sugira, Danny Usengimana and Lague Byiringiro will be looking to end Rwanda's goal drought.

Rwanda is the only country that has failed to score a goal in the Afcon 2022 qualifying campaign so far.

Mozambique

The Mozambican national team led by head coach Luis Goncalves will be without three players after they tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, three players including skipper Elias Gaspar 'Dominguez' Pelembe, Costa do Sol duo Chico Mioche and Nelson Fidel as well as Melque, from the Association Black Bulls, joined the squad to replace the trio.

The Southern African side, which landed in Kigali on Monday March 22, will also be without key players like Zainadine Júnior and Amancio (Marítimo), who all ply their trade in Portugal, while Reginaldo (Shkupi) and David Malembane of Bulgarian side Lokomotovi won't make it in the squad after their clubs refused to release them due to fears over covid-19.

Probable lineups:

Rwanda

Goal: Olivier Kwizera(GK) Ange Mutsinzi, Salomon Nirisarike, Ombalenga Fitina, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Yannick Mukunzi, Steve Rubanguka, Haruna Niyonzima, Dominique Savio Nshuti, Meddie Kagere, Ernest Sugira.