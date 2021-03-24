Gambia: Court Issues Bench Warrant for Arrest of Individuals Charged With Hacking Nawec Qpower Bank Account

24 March 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow And Mariama Marong

Principal Magistrate S. Jobarteh of the Banjul Magistrate's Court has on Tuesday, 23rd March issued a bench warrant for the arrest of two non-Nigerians, who are accused of hacking the NAWEC's Qpower Account.

Godwin Ojukun and Frederick Felix Chainacherem are charged with two criminal offences relating to their alleged involvement in the hacking of the Qpower account. They are charged with conspiracy to commit felony and money laundering.

Chief Inspector E Sarr for the Inspector General of Police said the two are currently apprehended in Guinea Bissau awaiting extradition. He explained that the Interpol office in Banjul have requested for their extradition, but their counterparts in Bissau are requesting for a bench warrant of arrest from a court of law.

Sarr, when making the application for the issuance of bench warrant for the arrest of the two accused persons, pleaded with the court to grant the application in order to extradite the two.

The Principal Magistrate said she was satisfied with the application, adding it has merit. On this regard, she granted the application and issued a bench warrant of arrest against the two accused persons.

On the first count, they were charged with conspiracy to commit felony. According to the particulars of offence, the two accused persons, in the year 2021 in Banjul and diverse places in The Gambia, conspired among themselves and jointly hacked the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) Qpower bank account number 003101010102011137 at Agib Bank, knowing same to have been proceed of a crime, for the purpose of concealing the illicit origin of the funds to evade traces.

On the second and final count, the two were charged with money laundering contrary to section 22 (a) and (b) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act Combatting Terroristm Finance Act 2012. According to the particulars of the offence, the two accused persons, in the year 2021 in Banjul and diverse places in The Gambia, jointly hacked the NAWEC Qpower bank account at Agib Bank, knowing same to have been the proceed of a crime, for the purpose of concealing the illicit origin of the funds to evade traces.

The case was adjourned to the 26th April 2021 at 10 am for mention and for further hearing.

