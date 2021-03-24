Liberia: First Lady Weah Seeks Approval From Bomi Citizen to Transform Blue Lake

24 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Henry Karmo

Bomi County — President George Weah has disclosed that his wife, Madam Clar Weah, has an intention to develop the famous Blue Lake in Bomi County into a tourist site. He made the disclosure in Bomi County at the start of second phase of his county tour.

President Weah said that Mrs. Weah's intention needs the approval of citizens of Bomi County.

"While we await response from the people of Bomi County, we have already done a very good sketch to include lagoon, restaurant. The First lady is ready to develop blue lake but only if the people of Bomi will agree," President George Weah.

Blue lake is a key attraction, in Bomi County. Blue Lake is about 300 feet deep. It is suspended midway between the peaks of the surrounding mountains which, with the sun's reflection, give the lake its blue hue. The waters spring from a huge pit dug by the Liberia Mining Company, an American-owned company that ceased operations in the country because of the presumed depletion of iron ore in the area.

As of the 2008 census, Tubmanburg has an estimated population of 13,144. Of this, 6,555 were male and 6,559 female.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Billionaire Samad Rabiu's African Fund Will Give Out $100M Yearly
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mourners Line Tanzanian Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Kenya Orders Closure of Dadaab, Kakuma Refugee Camps

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.