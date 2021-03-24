Liberia: Americares Launches "Community Partnership for Respectful Care" to Reduce Disrespect and Abuse At Healthcare Facilities in Liberia

24 March 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, has launched a five-year community healthcare initiative to reduce "disrespect and abuse" at healthcare facilities, something health experts say causes serious mortality and morbidity among mothers and their children.

The initiative is a US$25 million project and it is funded by the USAID under the National Provider Identifier (NPI).

Speaking during the launch at the Belle Casa Hotel in Sinkor Tuesday, the Chief of Party for Americares Community Partnership for Respect Care Mr. David Prettyman said for the coming five years, they are going to partner with healthcare facilities to improve the services that healthcare providers give to women and children.

"It is a five-year project that is going to contribute to the reduction of maternal and newborn mortality. One way of doing that is to work with healthcare facilities to address the issue of disrespect and abuse at healthcare facilities and by healthcare providers," Mr. Prettyman said.

He added: "The project is now focusing on Montserrado County. We think after we get some results, perhaps, we will go to other parts of Liberia."

The project, according to Mr. Pretty, will focus on private healthcare, especially with the faith-based health facilities and will later extend to the public healthcare facilities.

"The agreement we had with our donor is we are going to work with the private sector because USAID which is supporting the project is working similarly within the public healthcare facilities," he said.

Also speaking, the Minister of Health Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah stressed the need for the project, adding that people always complain about the unruly behavior of health practitioners around the country.

"So, the respectful care partnership will make a difference in the private healthcare facilities and some days they will extend to the public health center so that we can be able to change things," Dr. Jallah said.

Health Minister added: "Customer service is something that is learned, and so, maybe we have not taken out our time to teach about customer service."

She said the act of Americares reaching out to healthcare facilities and training healthcare provider how to take care of people properly will boost the health sector.

"So, I think through this partnership, healthcare providers will know that taking care of people is like a business and if you don't do well people don't return," she said.

According to Dr. Jallah, when she first took over as Minister, she planned that by 2022, there should be some changes in maternal and newborn mortality.

She said, "It still not late, we can still work together to change those numbers but we have to work in a collaborative function. We have to know the cause of maternal and neonatal mortality in Liberia."

Dr. Jallah added: "So, with the power vested in me, I will like to launch this community partnership for respectful care that will start with private and later on extended to public healthcare facilities."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

