Liberia: Lofa County's Rep. Francis Nyumalin Debunks Claims He Threatened to Unlawfully Unseat Weah's Government

Monrovia — Representative Francis Sakila Nyumalin of Lofa County Electoral District #1, has clarified before the House's Plenary that he has no plan to overthrow the CDC-led Government through acts of subversion or any other unlawful means.

Rep. Nyumalin made the assertions in response to a communication written to the Plenary of the House of Representatives by Rep. Dixon Sebo (CDC, District #16, Montserrado Co.), requesting the House to ask him to give clarity on his statement made on OK FM on March 15.

Speaking against the delay in certificating Lofa County Senator-elect Brownie Samukai, Rep. Nyumalin said if Mr. Samukai's election is annulled and Lofa senatorial seat is left vacant, every other elected seat from the President to representatives would also be made vacant and there would be a transition government.

Rep. Sebo, in his communication, argued that judging from the country's history since 1990, every situation that led to the formation of an interim government was on the basis of political destabilization or the overthrown of a legitimate sitting government.

But speaking in Plenary on Tuesday, Rep. Nyumalin said he has no intention to engage in any act of subversion.

In Lofa County

"I have said plainly that Nyumalin has no intention to form any rebel group. Nyumalin has no attention to connive with any group of soldiers to overthrow the government, Nyumalin has no intention to bring any upheaval on this government to ensure that it steps down," he said.

He continued: "Nyumalin intention is when you use the Supreme Court to nullify the election in Lofa, we will use the Supreme Court to nullify all others seats. When you use the Elections Commission to nullify the election in Lofa, we will use the Elections Commission to nullify all other seats. If you use the Legislature to nullify the election in Lofa, we will use the Legislature to nullify all other seats. Where is the trouble here?"