Liberia: Acting Foreign Minister Fahnbulleh Holds Talks With Indian Ambassador to Liberia

Monrovia — Acting Foreign Minister Henry B. Fahnbulleh has commended the Government and people of the Republic of India for the bilateral and humanitarian assistance India continues to render the Government and people of Liberia.

Minister Fahnbulleh spoke on Monday, March 22, 2021 when the Indian Ambassador accredited to Liberia, H.E. Y.K. Sailas Thangal, with residence in Cote d'Ivoire paid a courtesy call on him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Receiving the Indian Ambassador, the Acting Minister expressed deep gratitude and appreciation to the people of India for the excellent cooperation with Liberia, and applauded the Indian government for its support toward the country's development drive.

He added that with the opening of diplomatic mission near Monrovia, with a resident ambassador in the country, India and Liberia will now deepen their cooperation in other productive areas of engagement.

The acting Foreign Minister assured the Indian Envoy of the Foreign Ministry's unflinching support that will facilitate and enhance the reopening of Indian embassy in Monrovia, adding that he look forward to the coming of the new ambassador to help accelerate the new level of engagement.

"With your level of engagement with our development agenda, we are very pleased with our relations with India", Acting Minister Fahnbulleh noted.

Minister Fahnbulleh particularly hailed India for its support toward the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic stating "we know you been very supportive in the area against COVID-19".