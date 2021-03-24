Uganda: Govt Warns of Strong Floods, Destructive Rain

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) has warned that some parts of the country are likely to experience strong winds and hailstorms as the rainy season sets in.

The authority has asked Ugandans to take precaution because there will be cases of thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorms.

The alert issued by the authority in a tweet on Monday said: "Alert! The rains expected in most parts of the country are likely to be associated with medium to strong winds. Be sure to reinforce your roofs for living houses, granary stores, and others; if there is need. Keep safe."

Dr Festus Luboyera, the UNMA executive director, said there is a high likelihood of having rains above normal levels in several parts of the country.

"The onset of seasonal rains is anticipated to be characterised by severe isolated lightning, thunder and hailstorms," he warned.

He said the predicted rains forecast should be used for planning in all rain-fed economic activities so as to improve economic welfare and livelihoods for all communities in their localities.

"UNMA will continue to monitor the evolution of relevant weather systems, particularly the state of the Seas Surface Temperature and Indian Ocean Dipole, and issue appropriate rainfall alerts, updates and advisories to the users regularly, especially to those areas that have been heavily affected by floods and landslides disasters," he added.

Dr Luboyera said the major physical conditions that are likely to influence the increased rainfall for the next three months in Uganda include the current and evolving Sea Surface Temperature anomalies over global oceans.

He specifically pointed out the increased probability for Neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation and Indian Ocean Dipole through the months of March, April and May period.

Dr Luboyera said the expected rains in most parts of the country may, however, present good prospects for improved agricultural production.

"Farmers and other agricultural practitioners are highly encouraged to take advantage of the expected good rains to optimise food and crop production," he said.

He also advised farmers to plant trees, restock livestock farms, fish ponds and apiaries.

Dr Luboyera warned that there will be floods in central Uganda and landslides in mountainous areas of Kigezi, Rwenzori and the Elgon regions. He also warned that there could be an invasion of locusts.

"The disaster risk management institutions should review their contingency plans," he said.

He said areas expected to receive average to above average rainfall should undertake integrated flood management, flood preparedness and mitigation strategies in flood-prone areas and plans for optimisation of power generation and distribution should be enhanced due to the expected increased discharge of seasonal rain water into the water bodies.

He said the urban areas should prepare for the flash floods by clearing water and drainage channels.

"Urban authorities need to clear and reduce blockages of the drainage systems to avoid water logging on streets. Strong winds may be experienced, which can cause structural damages to buildings," he said.

Impact on health

Dr Festus Luboyera, the UNMA executive director, said there is high risk of malaria in wetter areas of Teso, Lake Victoria basin, Lake Kyoga basin, lowlands adjacent to Elgon region, and risk of cholera is expected in Buliisa, Busia, South western, Bulambuli, Karamoja sub-region and Namayingo District.

"There is, therefore, need to conduct community awareness about the potential outbreak of the diseases in context and surveillance," he said.